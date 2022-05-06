A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available

May 6, 2022

Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 90, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Shoulder Dystocia: Updating some Medico-Legal Issues” by George G Buttigieg and Kirill Micallef-Stafrace
  • “Are the Recommendations in Coronial Prevention of Future Death (PFD) Reports realistic and achievable?” by Rebecca King and Emyr Wyn Benbow
  • “‘Islamic Medicine’: A true Discipline for the 21st Century or Quackery?” by John Mayberry
  • “Uterus Rental: Regulating Surrogacy in China” by Xiao Shanyun

 

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Public Health, Reproductive Ethics

Ad