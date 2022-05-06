A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
May 6, 2022
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 90, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Shoulder Dystocia: Updating some Medico-Legal Issues” by George G Buttigieg and Kirill Micallef-Stafrace
- “Are the Recommendations in Coronial Prevention of Future Death (PFD) Reports realistic and achievable?” by Rebecca King and Emyr Wyn Benbow
- “‘Islamic Medicine’: A true Discipline for the 21st Century or Quackery?” by John Mayberry
- “Uterus Rental: Regulating Surrogacy in China” by Xiao Shanyun