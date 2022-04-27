Sweden Trial Starts in Stem-Cell Windpipe Transplants Case

(Associated Press) – An Italian surgeon who made headlines in 2011 for carrying out the world’s first stem-cell windpipe transplants at Sweden’s leading hospital went on trial Wednesday accused of aggravated assault against three of his patients. Stem-cell scientist Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, who was once considered a leading figure in regenerative medicine, is credited with creating the world’s first windpipe partially made from a patient’s own stem cells. (Read More)