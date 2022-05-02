New Report Calls on Bioethics to Take a Stand Against Anti-Black Racism

(Medical Xpress) – A new Hastings Center special report calls on the field of bioethics to take the lead in efforts to remedy racial injustice and health inequities in the United States. As an academic field concerned with health and health care issues—particularly the influence of structures, policies, practices, and norms on conditions that unfairly advantage some and disadvantage others throughout society—bioethics has a moral responsibility to respond to the longstanding harms that racism has posed to the overall health and well-being of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color. Yet, over its 50-year history, bioethics as a field has remained largely silent on issues of racial injustice. (Read More)