A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available
May 9, 2022
The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 89, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Referral vs Transfer of Care: Ethical Options When Values Differ” by Cynthia Jones-Nosacek
- “Analyzing the Morality of Owning and Suspending Patent Rights for COVID-19 Vaccines in the Light of Catholic Social Teaching” by Vivencio O. Ballano
- “Multisite Effectiveness Study of the Marquette Method of Natural Family Planning Program” by Qiyan Mu, Richard J. Fehring and Thomas Bouchard