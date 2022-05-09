A New Edition of The Linacre Quarterly Is Now Available

May 9, 2022

The Linacre Quarterly (vol. 89, no. 1, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Referral vs Transfer of Care: Ethical Options When Values Differ” by Cynthia Jones-Nosacek
  • “Analyzing the Morality of Owning and Suspending Patent Rights for COVID-19 Vaccines in the Light of Catholic Social Teaching” by Vivencio O. Ballano
  • “Multisite Effectiveness Study of the Marquette Method of Natural Family Planning Program” by Qiyan Mu, Richard J. Fehring and Thomas Bouchard

 

