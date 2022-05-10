A New Edition of American Journal of Law & Medicine Is Now Available

May 10, 2022

American Journal of Law & Medicine (vol. 47, no. 4, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Applying a Common Enterprise Theory of Liability to Clinical AI Systems” by Benny Chan 
  • “Adolescent Medical Decisionmaking Rights: Reconciling Medicine and Law” by Doriane Lambelet Coleman and Philip M. Rosoff 
  • “When Medical Devices Have a Mind of their Own: The Challenges of Regulating Artificial Intelligence” by Jessa Boubker 

 

