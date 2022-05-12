A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available
May 12, 2022
Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “When the Frameworks don’t Work: Data Protection, Trust and Artificial Intelligence” by Zoë Fritz
- “Personal Perspectives: Having the Time to Observe the Patient” by Simon D Taylor-Robinson
- “Responsibility, Second Opinions and Peer-Disagreement: Ethical and Epistemological Challenges of Using AI in Clinical Diagnostic Contexts” by Hendrik Kempt and Saskia K Nagel
- “Ethics of Vaccine Refusal” by Michael Kowalik