A New Edition of Journal of Medical Ethics Is Now Available

May 12, 2022

Journal of Medical Ethics (vol. 48, no. 4, 2022) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “When the Frameworks don’t Work: Data Protection, Trust and Artificial Intelligence” by Zoë Fritz
  • “Personal Perspectives: Having the Time to Observe the Patient” by Simon D Taylor-Robinson
  • “Responsibility, Second Opinions and Peer-Disagreement: Ethical and Epistemological Challenges of Using AI in Clinical Diagnostic Contexts” by Hendrik Kempt and Saskia K Nagel 
  • “Ethics of Vaccine Refusal” by Michael Kowalik 

 

