Firearm Homicides Hit Highest Level Since 1994

(Axios) – The firearm homicide rate in the U.S. reached its highest level since 1994 during the first year of the COVID pandemic, with significant racial and class disparities, according to a CDC report published Tuesday. Driving the news: 2020 saw a historic rise in homicides in the U.S., and the upward trend continued into 2021. About 79% of homicides and 53% of suicides in the U.S. involved firearms in 2020, according to the CDC report. (Read More)