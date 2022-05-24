A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available
May 24, 2022
Hastings Center Report (vol. 52, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Bioethics of Built Space: Health Care Architecture as a Medical Intervention” by Diana C. Anderson, et al.
- “Industry Technicians Embedded in Clinical Teams: Impacts on Medical Knowledge” by Mark Howard and Katrina Hutchinson
- “The Market in Noninvasive Prenatal Tests and the Message to Consumers: Exploring Responsibility” by Kelly Holloway, et al.