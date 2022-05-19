NEJM, Other Journals: Provide More Transparency about Conflicts of Interest or Don’t Publish Conflicted Articles

Are medical journals reliable sources of objective information, or do they, at times, act as shills for the pharmaceutical industry and other interests? We believe the latter after reading a Perspective article on drug pricing in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) that presented the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry on what drugs should cost without explicitly revealing the industry ties of its authors.