Oklahoma Passes Near-Total Ban on Abortions

(PBS News) – Oklahoma State Legislature passed a bill Thursday that abortion advocates say that once signed, will become the most restrictive ban yet in the nation. In a 73-16 vote, state lawmakers passed House Bill 4327, which would ban all abortions in the state and would be enforced by lawsuits from private citizens against abortion providers, which can include the clinic itself where the abortion was provided, as well as the doctors and staff there. The bill has exceptions for rape and incest, but those incidents must be reported to law enforcement. The bill also makes an exception to save the life of the mother. (Read More)