Texas Killings Leave Nation’s Doctors Grieving, Seething

(Medscape) – The American Medical Association (AMA) issued a statement Wednesday morning condemning the violence and inaction by lawmakers to take steps to prevent school shootings in particular. “As physicians, our mission is to heal and to maintain health. But too often the wounds we see in America today resemble the wounds I’ve seen in war,” Gerald Harmon, MD, AMA president and a retired major general in the US Air Force, said in the statement. “Firearm injuries and deaths are preventable,” Harmon added. (Read More)