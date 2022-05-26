How Late in Pregnancy Each State Allows Abortions

(Axios) – Abortion at later stages in pregnancy is still legal in most states across the U.S., but that’s expected to change if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. The big picture: If Roe is struck down, states would be allowed to individually regulate abortion — or even ban it completely — before viability, known as the point when a fetus can survive outside the womb. Under Roe, states have the authority to regulate abortion after viability, which is generally considered to be between 24 to 28 weeks after a patient’s last menstrual period. (Read More)