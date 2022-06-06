A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available
June 6, 2022
The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Losing One’s Head or Gaining a New Body?” by Jason T Eberl
- “Who Would the Person Be after a Head Transplant? A Confucian Reflection” by Lin Bian and Ruiping Fan
- “Heads, Bodies, Brains, and Selves: Personal Identity and the Ethics of Whole-Body Transplantation” by Ana Iltis
- “Head Transplantation and Immortality: When Is Life Worth Living Forever?” by J Clint Parker