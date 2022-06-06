A New Edition of The Journal of Medicine and Philosophy Is Now Available

June 6, 2022

The Journal of Medicine & Philosophy (vol. 47, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Losing One’s Head or Gaining a New Body?” by Jason T Eberl
  • “Who Would the Person Be after a Head Transplant? A Confucian Reflection” by Lin Bian and Ruiping Fan
  • “Heads, Bodies, Brains, and Selves: Personal Identity and the Ethics of Whole-Body Transplantation” by Ana Iltis
  • “Head Transplantation and Immortality: When Is Life Worth Living Forever?” by J Clint Parker

 

Posted by

Posted in Emerging Technologies, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad