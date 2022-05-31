Chronic Pain–Why Science Has Scant Succour for One in Five People

(Nature) – As a medical student in Pakistan, Haider Warraich loved to go to the gym. One day, while bench pressing, he dropped a 90-kilogram weight on himself. His back injury ended his plans to become a surgeon and almost dashed his hopes of being a physician. But it gave him something unusual in common with his patients: an insider’s view of a life lived in chronic pain. In The Song of our Scars, Warraich draws on personal and professional experiences to explore acute pain, chronic pain and the US medical system’s dismal failures to address them effectively. (Read More)