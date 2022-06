Doctors Transplant Ear of Human Cells, Made by 3-D Printer

(New York Times) – A 20-year-old woman who was born with a small and misshapen right ear has received a 3-D printed ear implant made from her own cells, the manufacturer announced on Thursday. Independent experts said that the transplant, part of the first clinical trial of a successful medical application of this technology, was a stunning advance in the field of tissue engineering. (Read More)