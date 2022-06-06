A New Kind of Genome Editing Is Here to Fine-Tune DNA

(Wired) – By now you’ve heard of Crispr gene editing—the molecular scissors that allow scientists to make targeted changes to an organism’s DNA. Crispr has shown promise as a treatment for sickle cell disease, a related blood disorder called beta thalassemia, a rare form of blindness, and a devastating disease known as transthyretin amyloidosis in which a misshapen protein builds up in the body. In each of these cases, scientists are using Crispr to snip out problematic DNA in order to treat disease. But there are some instances in which it might be better to leave a gene intact and fine-tune it instead. Enter epigenetic editing. (Read More)