A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available
June 14, 2022
HEC Forum (vol. 34, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Field-Testing the Euro-MCD Instrument: Important Outcomes According to Participants Before and After Moral Case Deliberation” by J. C. de Snoo-Trimp, et al.
- “The Hidden Curriculum and Integrating Cure-and Care-Based Approaches to Medicine” by Divya Choudhury and Nico Nortjé
- “Ethics Consultation in Surgical Specialties” by Nicole A. Meredyth, Joseph J. Fins and Inmaculada de Melo-Martin