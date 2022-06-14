A New Edition of HEC Forum Is Now Available

June 14, 2022

HEC Forum (vol. 34, no. 1, 2021) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Field-Testing the Euro-MCD Instrument: Important Outcomes According to Participants Before and After Moral Case Deliberation” by J. C. de Snoo-Trimp, et al.
  • “The Hidden Curriculum and Integrating Cure-and Care-Based Approaches to Medicine” by Divya Choudhury and Nico Nortjé
  • “Ethics Consultation in Surgical Specialties” by Nicole A. Meredyth, Joseph J. Fins and Inmaculada de Melo-Martin

     

 

