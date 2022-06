Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis Concerns Demand Respect, Not Absolutism

(Medscape) – A debate arose: some argued to slow the deployment of vaccines for children, while the CDC noted that the benefit-harm profile is favorable. The aim of this column is to argue that when it comes to vaccinating young people at low risk from the virus, parents and younger people should be allowed to weigh the vaccine decision with their clinicians without anyone being tarred as an antivaxxer. (Read More)