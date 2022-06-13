Lessons from Earlier Pandemics: Vaccine Panel Must Discuss Imprinting Among Infants and Toddlers

(STAT News) – This week, when the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee considers approving the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA Covid-19 vaccines for infants and toddlers, the issue of imprinting may not be on the agenda. But it should be, given lessons from the Russian pandemic of 1889, the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the Hong Kong flu of 1968, the swine flu pandemic of 1957, and the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. (Read More)