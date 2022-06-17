It’s Time to Burn Medical Consent Forms

(Wired) – This new ecosystem asks more of participants. The risks a person may face from research are no longer confined to a fixed study period: data can be retained and reused in ways that may be unknown at a study’s onset. Data communities may create risks even for those who decline to join, upending the basic bargain of health research and informed consent. Yet the law hasn’t caught up—health research protections in the United States are woefully out of date—and efforts at reforming the consent form have yielded mixed results. (Read More)