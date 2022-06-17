British Columbia to Face Overdose Crisis with Decriminalization

(Medscape) – British Columbia will be the first Canadian province to allow adult possession of small amounts of illegal drugs. Starting in January 2023 and continuing through January 2026, it will no longer be a criminal offense to possess up to 2.5 mg of crack or powder cocaine, MDMA (3,4 methylenedioxymethamphetamine), methamphetamine, or opioids (including heroin, morphine, and fentanyl) under an exemption of the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. (Read More)