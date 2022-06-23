Tribes Show Little Interest in Offering Abortions on Reservations Despite Speculation They Could

(Kaiser Health News) – Rachael Lorenzo started hearing the questions several weeks ago from strangers on Twitter and reporters seeking interviews: Since Native American tribes are sovereign nations, with their own laws, could they offer abortion services on Native land within states that may soon outlaw abortion? And would they? The speculation began last month, after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide. Lorenzo and other Indigenous abortion rights advocates say the questions have mostly come from non-Native people. (Read More)