Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

(Axios) – The Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, effectively ending all federal protections on abortion. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 ruling.