Digital Back Doors Can Lead Down the Path to Health Inequity

(STAT News) – For years, racism mandated that Black people and other people of color in the United States use back doors to enter restaurants, movie theaters, and other public places. While these practices have ended, digital back doors may once again make them and others second-class citizens when it comes to health. Digital back doors are technological processes and tools used in health care, such as racially biased algorithms, infrastructural limitations, and dirty data. These unwittingly exacerbate existing health inequities, which the World Health Organization defines as “systematic differences in the health status of different population groups.” (Read More)