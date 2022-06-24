Opinion: We Must End Attacks on Hospitals in Conflict Zones

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February, Ukrainian hospitals and health care facilities have been barraged by more than 200 verified attacks, resulting in at least 76 deaths. Sadly, these kinds of attacks are not unique to Ukraine; health workers around the world who care for patients in conflict zones are increasingly subject to violence. In the year 2021 alone, a group of nongovernmental organizations known as the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition, or SHCC, documented more than 1,000 attacks on health care globally. Collectively, these attacks killed 161 health workers, and health facilities were destroyed or damaged in close to 200 incidents.