Abortion Providers Sue Idaho, Texas, Mississippi to Stop States’ Trigger Bans

(Axios) – Abortion providers in Idaho, Texas and Mississippi have sued state officials to challenge “trigger” laws scheduled to take effect later in the summer that would make nearly all abortions illegal in those three states. The big picture: These are the most recent lawsuits challenging trigger laws after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So far, suits have been filed in Utah and Louisiana, and the latter’s ban has been temporarily blocked. (Read More)