It’s What Beijing’s Party Boss May Not Have Said That Shows Zero-Covid Fatigue

(Wall Street Journal) – Beijing’s top official reportedly pledged five more years of closely following China’s zero-Covid policies, state-run media said Monday, before swiftly removing the reference to how much longer the capital must live with pandemic controls. Not swiftly enough to avoid a storm on social media. Beijing Daily gave no explanation for why it removed the five-year reference from the article, and the phrase couldn’t be heard on a video recording of Communist Party Secretary of Beijing Cai Qi’s speech. (Read More)