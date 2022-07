The Fight Over Which Uses of AI Europe Should Outlaw

(Wired) – A ban on AI lie detectors at borders is one of thousands of amendments to the AI Act being considered by officials from EU nations and members of the European Parliament. The legislation is intended to protect EU citizens’ fundamental rights, like the right to live free from discrimination or to declare asylum. It labels some use cases of AI “high-risk,” some “low-risk,” and slaps an outright ban on others. (Read More)