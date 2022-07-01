Mainstream Medicine Must Embrace Palliative Care Services

(STAT News) – Even before the onset of Covid-19, there were legions of people with serious illnesses in America. Yet medical students and resident physicians get only a few hours of education on how to help these people cope with suffering or plan for the ends of their lives. Physicians are trained to prevent or treat illness and promote longevity, not to help people die. That head-in-the-sand approach needs to change. (Read More)