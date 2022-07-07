Opinion: In Bioethics, Ignoring Racism Is Itself a Kind of Racism

(Undark) – Racism is fundamentally an ethical problem, so one might reasonably expect the field of bioethics — the primary venue for addressing ethical questions in health and health care — to grapple with it in substantive and meaningful ways. But if the field’s central reference text, the “Encyclopedia of Bioethics,” is any guide, the problem of racism in health care has yet to garner the level of concern that it warrants. (Read More)