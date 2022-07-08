Hospitals and For-Profit PBMs Are Diverting Billions in 340B Savings from Patients in Need

(STAT News) – America's economically disadvantaged patients can point in two directions when talking about what is wrong with the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which is designed to help hospitals caring for underserved communities — and the patients they treat — keep necessary medicines reasonably priced: large supposedly "nonprofit" hospitals and for-profit pharmacy benefit managers that serve as 340B contract pharmacies, which together divert billions of dollars in savings that should be helping patients in need.