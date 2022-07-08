Hospitals and For-Profit PBMs Are Diverting Billions in 340B Savings from Patients in Need

July 8, 2022

(STAT News) – America’s economically disadvantaged patients can point in two directions when talking about what is wrong with the 340B Drug Pricing Program, which is designed to help hospitals caring for underserved communities — and the patients they treat — keep necessary medicines reasonably priced: large supposedly “nonprofit” hospitals and for-profit pharmacy benefit managers that serve as 340B contract pharmacies, which together divert billions of dollars in savings that should be helping patients in need. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, News, Op-Ed, Pharma

Ad