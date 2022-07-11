What Is 988? Behind the New Mental Health Crisis Lifeline Number

(Wall Street Journal) – The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on July 16 is getting a new, three-digit number, a place where people in the U.S. can call for help with suicidal thoughts or another mental-health crisis. Health authorities and mental-health advocates are expecting an increase in calls to that updated number, 988. Some also hope that newfound awareness and an infusion of federal and state funding into the effort can help reimagine the response to mental-health emergencies in the U.S. That vision includes mobile crisis teams sent out to defuse a situation in lieu of or in coordination with police and stabilization facilities that can help avoid a trip to the emergency room. (Read More)