First Person Dosed in Novel Gene Editing Clinical Trial

(The Scientist) – Verve Therapeutics announced today (July 12) that it has dosed the first participant in a clinical trial assessing the safety and tolerability of the gene editing platform VERVE-101, which uses a precise kind of gene editing called base editing. By changing a single DNA nucleotide, VERVE-101 can inactivate a gene expressed in the liver that is linked to high cholesterol in people with a hereditary and potentially life-threatening subtype of cardiovascular disease called heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH).