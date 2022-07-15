Menstrual Changes After Covid Vaccines May Be Far More Common Than Previously Known

(NBC News) – When adults gained access to Covid vaccines last year, most knew to expect headaches, fatigue and soreness as side effects. But some researchers think it’s time to add another common one to the list: temporary menstrual changes. An analysis published Friday in the journal Science Advances found that 42% of people with regular menstrual cycles said they bled more heavily than usual after vaccination. Meanwhile, 44% reported no change and around 14% reported a lighter period. Among nonmenstruating people — those post-menopause or who use certain long-term contraceptives, for example — the study suggests many experienced breakthrough or unexpected bleeding after their Covid shots. (Read More)