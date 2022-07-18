Judge Temporarily Blocks West Virginia’s 1800s Pre-Roe Abortion Ban

(Axios) – A judge in West Virginia on Monday temporarily blocked the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban from taking effect. Why it matters: Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, Women’s Health Center of West Virginia — the state’s only abortion clinic — suspended services in fear of being prosecuted under that law. The clinic filed a lawsuit in June to challenge the law and ensure that it does not become enforceable. (Read More)