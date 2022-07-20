Critics Worry Government Surveillance of HIV May Hurt More Than It Helps

(Kaiser Health News) – Molecular surveillance is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s HIV cluster detection and response program. It uses different kinds of surveillance data, including genetic changes in the virus, to identify networks of HIV transmission and tailor interventions to emerging outbreaks. HIV changes quickly, the CDC says, and finding similar viral strains in people can be a sign of rapid transmission. (Read More)