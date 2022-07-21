‘We Are Bearing Witness’: Health Researchers Navigate a Post-Roe World

(Nature) – A new wave of studies is starting up in the wake of the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federally protected right to an abortion. Since the decision in June, seven US states have banned abortion — with extremely limited exceptions — and more than a dozen others that already have several restrictions on the procedure are expected to follow suit. In response, reproductive-health researchers are scrambling to track who is affected and how. In many cases, this means developing ways to partner with communities to collect sensitive information, and to ensure that studies are as useful as possible — particularly to people concerned about their pregnancies. (Read More)