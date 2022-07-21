Transformational Therapy Cures Hemophilia B

(BBC) – A “transformational” therapy has effectively cured people with the bleeding disorder haemophilia B, say British doctors. The treatment corrects a genetic defect that leaves people’s blood struggling to clot and stop bleeding. Elliott Mason, who was part of the trial which tested the therapy, says his life now feels “completely normal”. The experts say advances like this could revolutionise the lives of adults with haemophilia in the next few years. (Read More)