As New Variant Spreads, a Crucial Drug to Protect the Most Vulnerable Goes Vastly Underused

(STAT News) – Padgett and her doctor weren’t the only ones in the dark. For many immunocompromised patients, Evusheld was supposed to offer salvation, a way of protecting people who couldn’t respond to vaccines because their T cells and B cells were impaired — perhaps by cancer, a genetic condition, or drugs taken for organ transplants. Many saw it as their path back to a pre-Covid life, or at least to seeing family and friends again after a two-year hermitage. Yet eight months after the Food and Drug Administration first authorized the treatment, only a tiny fraction of the roughly 7 million patients who might be eligible have received it. (Read More)