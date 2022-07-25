Working with Indigenous Allies Is the Ethical Way to Develop Psychedelic-Based Pharmaceuticals

(STAT News) – Psychedelic medicine is having a moment of tremendous growth and innovation as researchers rediscover its potential mental health benefits. Although numerous biopharmaceutical companies are aiming to capitalize on these age-old therapies, many of them are leaving behind the Indigenous communities that pioneered the use of these medicines, have successfully used them for generations, and continue to have significant expertise in the area. (Read More)