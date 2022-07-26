Fentanyl from the Government? A Vancouver Experiment Aims to Stop Overdoses

(New York Times) – This fentanyl dispensary is legal, and Canada’s public health system finances it. It is the latest and perhaps most radical step in a city that has consistently been at the leading edge of experiments in “harm reduction,” an approach to reducing deaths and severe illness from illicit drugs by making the drugs safer for people who use them. Harm reduction, even in basic forms such as the distribution of clean needles, remains deeply controversial in the United States, although the concept has been gaining fitful support as overdoses rise, including from the Biden administration. (Read More)