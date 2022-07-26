Clinician-Administrator Relationships Are ‘On Life Support.’ Here’s How to Heal Them

July 26, 2022

(STAT News) – Overshadowed by all the talk about health care provider well-being, burnout, and resilience, there are almost no conversations about professional satisfaction or burnout among health system and hospital administrators, or about their essential relationships with clinicians. Having done an often-thankless job before Covid-19 emerged, leaders had to find ways to shepherd their organizations through a global pandemic and all of the workflow, policy, and financial changes that came with inventing entirely new ways of working and caring for patients. (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Disaster Ethics, News, Op-Ed

