An Indiana Doctor Speaks Out on Abortion, and Pays a Price

(New York Times) – Dr. Bernard, who catapulted into the national spotlight for providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim last month, delivers babies and provides contraceptive care, pap smears and other routine obstetric and gynecological care. She is also one of a small number of doctors in her state with specific training in complex reproductive care, including second-trimester abortions. But some of her riskiest work takes place outside her hospital, advocating publicly for abortion access. (Read More)