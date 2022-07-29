America Should Have Been Able to Handle Monkeypox

(The Atlantic) – For years, the warning signs about monkeypox have been there. Decades of sporadic outbreaks in Central and West Africa had made the virus’s toll clear: It can cause a painful, debilitating sickness, with bouts of fevers and rashes, and in numerous cases leaves permanent scars behind; on occasion, certain strains of the pathogen can even kill. And though in many places the virus has infected indiscriminately, striking communities in close physical proximity to wildlife, a 2017 outbreak among young men in Nigeria hinted that sex could pose a particular risk. (Read More)