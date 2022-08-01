Synthetic Mouse Embryos Created from Stem Cells–Without Sperm, Eggs, or a Uterus

(STAT News) – Lit from below by the microscope’s soft glow, the translucent mouse embryos looked exactly as they should. On day 3 they began to elongate, from spheres into cylinders. On one end, the neural tube started to fold around day 6, on the other a tail began to bud. By day 8, a beating heart began to circulate blood through vessels forming around the embryo’s yolk sac. But these embryos weren’t the product of an egg and a sperm. They weren’t even growing in the uterus of a female mouse. They were developed inside a bioreactor, and made up entirely of stem cells cultured in a Petri dish. (Read More)