Americans Deserve Better Than ‘Destination Hallway’ in Emergency Departments and Hospital Wards

(STAT News) – As the literal and figurative front door to many hospitals, the emergency department can offer a glimpse into hospitals’ future. And that future, in a word, is gridlock. Visits to emergency departments have been rising faster than population growth for more than a decade, and now number 150 million per year. Over this same period, inpatient capacity has decreased by 27%. (Read More)