A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
August 5, 2022
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 387, no. 2, 2022) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “‘REACHing’ for Equity — Moving from Regressive toward Progressive Value-Based Payment” by S. Gondi, K. Joynt Maddox and R.K. Wadhera
- “Russia’s War in Ukraine — The Devastation of Health and Human Rights” by B.S. Levy and J. Leaning
- “Tackling Implicit Bias in Health Care” by J.A. Sabin
- “Maternal Vaccination and Risk of Hospitalization for Covid-19 among Infants” by N.B. Halasa, et al.