Inching Closer to an Essential Global Pandemic Treaty

(STAT News) – Just two days earlier, the WHO took a historic first step toward a pandemic treaty to prevent and respond to infectious disease threats. WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body — a dedicated group of the world’s governments — agreed to negotiate and draft a legally binding pandemic treaty. This is the most transformative global health call to action since WHO itself was formed as the first specialized United Nations agency in 1948. (Read More)