Inching Closer to an Essential Global Pandemic Treaty

August 3, 2022

(STAT News) – Just two days earlier, the WHO took a historic first step toward a pandemic treaty to prevent and respond to infectious disease threats. WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiating Body — a dedicated group of the world’s governments — agreed to negotiate and draft a legally binding pandemic treaty. This is the most transformative global health call to action since WHO itself was formed as the first specialized United Nations agency in 1948. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Global Bioethics, News, Op-Ed, Public Health

Ad