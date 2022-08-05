The Next Generation of Illicit Drugs? Think ‘Synthetic’

(STAT News) – It is difficult to predict which illicit substance may become the “next fentanyl,” but one thing is certain: It will be synthetic. Synthetic drugs are the future of drug trafficking. Plant-based drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, and marijuana require large swaths of land and favorable climates. Synthetic drugs, in contrast, have comparatively low barriers to entry. They are relatively cheap and easy to make, more potent than traditional drugs, and incredibly lucrative. From a drug trafficker’s perspective, synthetic drugs are a far superior product. (Read More)