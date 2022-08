Novartis Reports Zolgensma Caused Two Deaths from Liver Failure

(Reuters) – Novartis AG (NOVN.S) on Thursday reported two patient fatalities due to acute liver failure following treatment with Zolgensma gene therapy used to treat spinal muscular atrophy. The company has notified health authorities in markets where the drug is sold, including the FDA, and has informed relevant healthcare professionals as an additional step. (Read More)